Companies / Industrials

AVI sells stake in Australian seafood joint venture

Green Cross brand owner will continue to supply Simplot

07 November 2019 - 18:46 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: 123RF/ SUAT DEMIRIZ
Picture: 123RF/ SUAT DEMIRIZ

Consumer goods group AVI, owner of Five Roses, Green Cross and I&J, has sold its 40% interest in Australia-based seafood and snack manufacturer Simplot for R633m.

AVI said the deal was in line with its strategy to exit businesses in which it had limited managerial control and restricted ability to steer strategic change.

The company, the clothing and apparel businesses of which struggled in the 2019 financial year amid poor sales, said it also had a strategy to reduce exposure to categories with low growth potential “and whose future return on capital prospects do not meet AVI’s expectations”.

After tax, the sale of the stake in Simplot transaction would result in capital gain of about R370m, AVI said.  

AVI said it would continue to supply seafood to Simplot as part of the companies’ existing  supply agreement “and close working relationship with Simplot Australia”.

AVI chair Gavin Tipper said at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday that performance in the rest of the financial year depended on “sound” consumer demand over the festive season and through the second half of the financial year.

Tipper said group revenue for the first quarter ended September 2019 was  2% higher than that of the previous matching period, with growth in food and beverage categories offset partially by continued volume pressure in the fashion business.

“The consolidated gross profit margin was well protected, and costs were tightly managed, resulting in growth in operating profit for the quarter of 2%,” Tipper said.

AVI said in a trading statement that earnings per share for the six months to December 31 were expected to rise 35%-45% to between 409c and 440c from 303.2c the previous year.

The expected strong performance is in contrast to the group’s most recent performance.

AVI has struggled in financial 2019, with headline earnings falling for the first time since 2006 because of weak consumer demand and discounts from competitors. The Spitz business reported a 4.7% fall in revenue due mainly to a 6.9% drop in footwear sales volumes. Green Cross revenue plunged 19.4% due mainly to lower sales.

AVI's share price rose 2.04% to R86 on Thursday.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Maybe it’s time for AVI to think about unbundling

Do too many brands spoil the overall brand of a single company?
Companies
1 month ago

Low sales volumes at Spitz and Green Cross drag AVI down

The owner of household goods such as Five Roses tea maintains dividend cover as it continues to feel the pinch
Companies
1 month ago

AVI earnings fall in the year to end-June

The consumer goods group, which wrote down the value of shoe business Green Cross, says SA’s economic malaise is taking its toll
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

AVI: Maintaining a delicate balance

Companies / Investors Monthly

How food groups fared in the dairy sector

Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.