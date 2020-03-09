AVI battles aggressive competitors as economy slows

Consumer goods group AVI, the brands of which include footwear retailer Spitz and seafood company I&J, is pinning its hopes on cost-controls and exchange rate hedging as it battles aggressive competition in SA’s weak economic environment.

The group reported a 3.8% fall in headline earnings per share for its half year to end-December, saying on Monday that December trading was weaker than anticipated, with many of its competitors aggressively cutting prices to maintain market share.

The group said it is hedging its foreign currency exposures and raw materials, and has secured these at levels that will ensure sound profitability.

The group also expects lower financing costs to help improve profitability. During the half year I&J sold its interest in a joint venture with Simplot in Australia, realising proceeds of R633m and a capital gain, after tax, of R374m.

Net debt fell to R1.65bn, from R2.51bn.

The group cut its interim dividend 3% to 160c per share, saying efforts to manage costs are ongoing, and it is still considering acquisition opportunities.

“Anticipated sales volumes remain key to achieving this growth and we will continue to react quickly to market changes as we pursue the most appropriate balance of price, sales volume and profit margins for each of our brands,” AVI said.

