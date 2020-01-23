Five Roses tea parent company AVI warns HEPS under pressure

Listed consumer goods company AVI said on Thursday that group revenue for the six months to end-December 2019 grew 1% compared with the same period in 2018, but headline earnings per share (HEPS) could be down between 3% and 5%.

Consolidated HEPS for the half-year to end-December are expected to decrease by between 3% and 5% over the period, translating into a decrease from 2018’s 305.5c of between 290c and 296c per share.

AVI, the producer of brands such as Five Roses tea, said its operating profit for the six months to December 2019 was marginally higher than in the comparable period in 2018 on the back of consolidated gross profit margin being “well protected” and costs “carefully managed”.

The company said its food and beverage businesses performed well, growing operating profit ahead of inflation. This was offset by a decline in the personal care and footwear brands, which again came under volume pressure in some categories, including weaker sales for Spitz in December.

Cash flows remained strong through the period, it said, though net finance costs were higher than 2019 due to higher average borrowing levels.

AVI said the trading environment remained difficult with weak consumer spending constraining sales volumes in many of its categories. This was worsened by competitor discounting in some categories and the impact of Black Friday, which diverted consumer spending and constrained December sales.

AVI also cited significant load-shedding in early December as contributing to a challenging month, particularly for its retail brands.

Earlier this week, food manufacturer I & , which is part of AVI, said it wants the Competition Commission to dismiss a collusion case against it and beef-processing company Karan Beef. According to the company competition authorities did not lodge the complaint within the stipulated three-year period of the alleged contravention.

The commission, which recommended that the Competition Tribunal impose a penalty of R143.46m, has accused the two companies of dividing markets in the supply of processed beef products such as beef burger patties, steak sizzlers, crumbed beef steaklets, viennas and boerewors.

AVI is expected release its financial results for the period on or about March 9 2020. Shares in AVI closed 3.74% lower on Thursday at R83.30 per share.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za