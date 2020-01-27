Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Corruption addicts could send this nation to ER Leadership, truth, experience and action will stop this overdose of greed BL PREMIUM

There can be no doubt that the state is a critical player in any economy. That’s why its important that it needs to be elected, not ordained. That is why we need limited terms and regular checkpoints.

If you see a street urchin scurrying out of the corner cafe, clutching a fistful of lollipops, that’s petty theft. That can be fixed. If, on the other hand, the supplier of the lollipops only gets to keep that contract if he siphons off some free lollipops to the shopkeeper’s cousins every month, that’s cafe capture.