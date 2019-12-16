Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Let’s scrum down, hold our heads high, and do it again in 2020 BL PREMIUM

It’s been a horrible year, lets face it. Everyone’s been down on us, we people of the rainbow nation. We’ll need another “against all odds” year in 2020. So what — we eat “against all odds” for breakfast! Still, you can’t help feel the weight of our 2019 discontent.

Social discourse scarcely gets past the obligatory “How’s things?” before the tirade of whingeing spurts out — we’re full of it. Top of the list is load-shedding — stage 6, nogal, for those of us fortunate enough to notice it. It’s debilitating, it’s unpredictable and it’s costly — diesel and data have never had it so good. I never used to know what an inverter is (still don’t), but you’ve got to have one now — it adds value to your house, I’m told. We’ve become used to the neighbourhood hum of the generators, the faint smell of diesel in the air — life in the leafy suburbs.