MARK BARNES: Amid so much fighting it's time to take responsibility for the mess we're in

It’s not about whether the latest personal drone assassin and the (mistaken or otherwise) missile launch against the Ukraine passenger jet are going to be the genesis of World War 3, or not. The world is already at war. Little wars and big wars, conventional wars, religious wars, cyberattacks — too many to list.

Too many sides and sides within sides to choose sides, let alone be able to draw clear lines, which if crossed will start a fight (there’ll be a fight about who has the right to fight).