Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: The difficulties of standing up to fears and prejudices Archbishop Desmond Tutu says it takes courage to have sincere conversations about race, history, satire and politics

Just the other day I was reminded of the joke about Archbishop Desmond Tutu and PW Botha sailing in a boat together. Tutu told it himself in a memorable 2011 sermon on Doubting Thomas.

“Poor Thomas the Apostle has had a bad press,” Tutu began. “Now I know something about that. There’s the story of my sailing in a boat with PW Botha when his ever-present hat blew off. I got out of the boat, walked on the water and retrieved it. The following morning Die Burger declared in banner headlines, Tutu kannie swem nie (Tutu can’t swim).”