Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Nondelivery, not race, is the barrier to black progress President Cyril Ramaphosa's dubious call comes after Jessie Duarte rounded on the ANC for being 'racist' and having 'almost become tribalists'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to “embrace each other as equals, and look beyond [our] preconceptions of someone merely by looking at their skin colour”.

Invoking what he called “perhaps our most important [achievement] … our sustained and unwavering commitment to transformation and nonracialism”, he recommended: “Let us move beyond the psychological barrier in the interests of rebuilding this country together.”