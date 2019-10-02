ANC’s denial of xenophobia is irresponsible and prevents solutions from being found

What is it with the governing ANC and its repeated denials of obvious xenophobia?

I know of no critic who has directly accused the ANC or its government of being xenophobic as a party, though it has failed to act decisively when leading figures, such as King Goodwill Zwelithini and individual ANC leaders, have made utterances that could be interpreted as xenophobic.

Similarly, media coverage of the issue does not generally point fingers directly at government. So why are the government and party leaders so defensive when the question of xenophobia is raised?

By denying that the problem exists the ANC fails repeatedly to acknowledge and respond to the serious underlying socioeconomic crisis in our society, which gives rise to xenophobia among black people in particular, especially those who are most economically vulnerable.

More importantly, by denying its existence the ANC abdicates responsibility for finding solutions.

The causes of xenophobia worldwide are socioeconomic in nature, the result of fierce competition for dwindling resources in a distinctly neoliberal world economy. It is by no means a uniquely SA problem; xenophobia has been on the rise globally for the past decade in particular as the global capitalist crisis deepened. In fact, it is at its most venomous when it merges with racism in Europe and elsewhere.

Even so, it is not only absurd but totally irresponsible for the ANC to deny the existence of xenophobia in our society given that civil society identified it as a problem long ago, particularly in the aftermath of the xenophobic attacks of 2008. That is more than a decade ago, but what did the ANC learn from those terrible and bloody events? Sadly, it appears the answer is very little.