Compassionate approach needed to end cycles of violence

By now all news-watching South Africans know that the newly released police crime statistics confirm our shared perception that violent crime is on the rise. Many forms of violent crimes increased in the past financial year.

The formula for solving violent crime is an equation the world has been working on for decades. We have best-practice standards, international research and even SA evidence on what works and what doesn’t.

Reducing violent crime does require improved trust in the police, well-trained and managed detectives, and respect for the rule of law. It requires police be in the right places at the right times, such as in areas where there are high levels of murder over weekends. This takes good management, good leadership, accurate crime analysis and fixing corruption within the ranks of the SA Police Service. All of which are possible.

The affect of crime reduction on the economy is obvious. But solving violence will take a different approach.

It cannot be solved with well-trained police officers, a sharp and well-resourced intelligence community, or police visibility alone. Violence is not reduced by only improving security. Nor through more vigilant street WhatsApp groups, or tougher neighbourhood watch programmes, and especially not with longer prison sentences. We already have harsh sentencing policies, especially for violent crimes, that have been in place since the late 1990s. They have not had any effect.

Violence is, at its root, a symptom of the trauma carried by our society for generations; the trauma of broken families, racism, dislocation and loss that is the legacy of apartheid, and endures. It is worsened by unemployment, domestic violence, inequality and poverty. It is fuelled by dangerous expressions of masculinity, and a state many experience as uncaring and unfair.

With each year that violence remains so prevalent in our country the number of South Africans who have experienced and witnessed violence increases, and so does the extent of national trauma.

A study by the Centre of Excellence in Human Development at Wits University, which tracked children from birth to 20, showed that 99% of children in the greater Johannesburg-Soweto area had experienced violence before they turned 18. Eighty percent of primary schoolchildren and 90% of high schoolchildren had experienced violence. They were threatened or beaten at home, at school or in their neighbourhood, often by someone who was meant to take care of them.

The effect of this is profound. It is difficult to treat trauma when it affects so many of us, not only in one-off incidents but continuously. When using and experiencing violence is normalised in children’s lives they are more likely to use it. Children mimic experiences at home when they are at school, so violence at home leads to violence on the playground, which spills out into the streets and broader society.

In the face of the crime statistics and high-profile cases of terrible violence our society is angry, and afraid. naturally we seek justice and retribution.

It is hard for the voices that call for more caring, stronger support for parents and greater protection of children to be heard. And yet our failure to invest in strengthening families (whatever their form), ensuring that children are safe on their way to and from school, and at school, and our failure to provide sufficient support for new mothers and infants, among others, is what has got us to this point and will keep us here unless we focus on addressing them.