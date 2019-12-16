BUSI MAVUSO: Capability outside Eskom for power generation is the light at the end of the tunnel

To face up to the national crisis and provide some light at what at times looks like a very dark tunnel, we must tap into the generating capability that exists outside the giant monopoly of Eskom.

Lifting regulation on generation of electricity for own use is the quickest way to increase electricity supply and would require no investment from the government or Eskom. There are already businesses that generate electricity for their own consumption, with several having additional capacity that could be fed into the national grid. If the own-generation limit was increased to, say, 20MW, and existing regulatory restrictions were removed, many more businesses would be able to create generating plants very quickly if given the green light.

After years of delays, SA miners have urged the government to grant permission for them to set up their own independent power sources. There is an estimated 2 gigawatts of power generation outside Eskom just waiting for signatures and approvals from the state. Granting the approvals would make an immediate contribution to stabilising the grid.

Regarding Sasol’s gas engine power plant, half of the 140MW capacity is used by the petrochemical company, with the rest being intended to be fed into the grid but it has never been able to successfully connect.

These power projects could be rapidly started from so-called embedded generation ranging from small-scale rooftop solar generation to utility-scale gas and combustion generators.

The government should act urgently on these measures.