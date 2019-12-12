Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Eskom saps our energy and morale And the selfish unions at SAA join the soul-destroying cocktail of corruption and decay that poisons any buds of optimism BL PREMIUM

For once it’s not the cellphone networks’ fault that you may have struggled to make a call this week. On Monday, like many others, I couldn’t make phone calls or access e-mail on my smartphone.

That is a direct consequence of Eskom’s blackouts. The cellular masts that keep us connected are just as vulnerable to power failures as the rest of the economy.