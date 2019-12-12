Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fixing the Eskom mess

The biggest problem is we have meetings and talk when we should act

12 December 2019 - 16:55
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Power utility Eskom has again shown that it is in deep trouble. It has failed though we have been told that it is too big to fail. This week we have been hit with stage 6 load-shedding, which has never happened before.

On Tuesday the president, deputy president, the minister of public enterprise and the minister of energy had a meeting to deal with this crisis. What can this meeting produce as an outcome that has not been produced by others?

Perhaps that is our biggest problem. We love to talk more than to act whenever we have problems. A lot has been said about Eskom and what we need now is action.

The problem of Eskom needs all of us to come together and work with he government to resolve this crisis. The president cannot do this alone. We need to work together as a country and not waste time politicking.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

