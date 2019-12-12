STREET DOGS: The game is to keep learning
12 December 2019 - 05:05
If Warren Buffett had never learned anything new after graduating from Columbia Business School, Berkshire Hathaway would be a pale shadow of its present self.
Buffett would have become rich – what he learned from Ben Graham at Columbia was enough to make anybody rich. But he wouldn’t have the type of enterprise Berkshire is if he hadn’t kept learning. I don’t know anyone who became a great investor with great rapidity.
