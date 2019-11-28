Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: How confirmation bias is hazardous to your wealth BL PREMIUM

"Your mind constantly seeks proof that will confirm your beliefs. If you have negative beliefs, your mind will seek to prove those negative thoughts. If you have positive beliefs, your mind will seek to prove those positive thoughts. Therefore, it is important to be mindful of our beliefs." — Akiroq Brost

"I don’t pay attention to negative market commentary," says Michael Batnick at The Irrelevant Investor. "I avoid it not because I want to stick my head in the sand and ignore potential warnings, it’s just that this type of content doesn’t make you a better investor.