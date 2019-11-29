Opinion STREET DOGS: The problem of hypocognition BL PREMIUM

Hypocognition is a term introduced to behavioural science by anthropologist Robert Levy, meaning the lack of a linguistic or cognitive representation for an object, category, or idea. We are hypocognitive when we are at a loss for words to describe how we feel.

Picture this scene: a man acts clueless and clingy to get his wife to cook breakfast for him, even though he knows she is in a hurry. She cooks for him anyway. The wife reciprocates by arranging a social outing, making her hubby obligated to come along. The man comes along anyway. What are the man and his wife feeling?