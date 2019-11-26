Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Are penny stocks worth the risk? BL PREMIUM

Are penny stocks best avoided? Thing is there are some big success stories from famous investors when it comes to penny stocks.

In 1856, with a loan from a local bank Andrew Carnegie invested $217.50 in the Woodruff Sleeping Car Company. Woodruff’s went on to dominate the sleeper car business during the 1860s and within a few years Carnegie was earning big from his first investment.