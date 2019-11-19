Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: What trading reveals about you BL PREMIUM

In the daily ups and downs of prices, we can learn a great deal about ourselves. – Ben Carlson

What Brett Steenbarger, trading psychologist and author, says he’s learnt from trading the markets: Have a firm stop-loss point for all activities: jobs, relationships, and personal involvements. Successful people are successful because they cut their losing experiences short and ride winning experiences.