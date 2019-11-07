Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: A most misguided concept BL PREMIUM

From Stanley Druckenmiller’s speech to the Lost Tree Club (2015):

The first thing I heard when I got in the business was bulls make money, bears make money and pigs get slaughtered. I'm here to tell you I was a pig. And I strongly believe the only way to make long-term returns that are superior is by being a pig. I think diversification and all the stuff they’re teaching at business school today is probably the most misguided concept everywhere.