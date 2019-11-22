Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: How to be happy BL PREMIUM

Bertrand Russell on happiness: I think that whatever personal rule of life you may choose, it should not, except in rare heroic cases, be incompatible with happiness.

There are a great many people who have the material conditions of happiness, ie health and a sufficient income, and who, nevertheless, are profoundly unhappy. In such cases it would seem as if the fault must lie with a wrong theory as to how to live.