ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: AU urged to put greater effort into solving migration crisis
African representatives criticised at Joburg policy dialogue with EU for not even preparing properly for meetings
01 December 2019 - 20:11
About 1,400 mostly young Africans died trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe in 2018. About 1,000 have died so far in 2019.
A recent two-day policy dialogue hosted by the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, “Conflict, Governance, and Human Mobility in Africa/EU Relations”, sought to promote the implementation of the UN global compact on migration signed in Marrakech in December 2018.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.