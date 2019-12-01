Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: AU urged to put greater effort into solving migration crisis African representatives criticised at Joburg policy dialogue with EU for not even preparing properly for meetings BL PREMIUM

About 1,400 mostly young Africans died trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe in 2018. About 1,000 have died so far in 2019.

A recent two-day policy dialogue hosted by the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, “Conflict, Governance, and Human Mobility in Africa/EU Relations”, sought to promote the implementation of the UN global compact on migration signed in Marrakech in December 2018.