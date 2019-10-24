Features MOELETSI MBEKI: SA’s uneasy partnership with Africa SA has something of a fraught relationship with the rest of Africa. The blame rests with the vacillations of the country’s political elite BL PREMIUM

South Africans — and indeed most Africans — love to think of their country as unique. And SA is unique in Africa — but not for the reasons most people think.

The popular view is that what makes SA stand out are the glittering glass and steel skyscrapers scattered over numerous great cities; the cities linked by super-highways and railways; and sprawling industrial, commercial and agricultural enterprises as far as the eye can see.