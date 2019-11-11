Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Mouth-wide-shut, or fall off the fence, is the ANC call on African abuses Deputy president says SA should not speak out over Uganda’s threat to impose the death penalty on LBGTQI people BL PREMIUM

Deputy president David Mabuza has confirmed that if the US or Britain ever pass a law making it illegal to be South African and threaten to execute any South African found living in those countries, his government will not object.

Certainly, that is what any sensible person would have extrapolated from Mabuza’s astonishing insistence last week before the National Council of Provinces that, when it comes to Uganda’s threat to impose the death penalty on LBGTQI people, “we must be decent enough to keep our mouth shut”.