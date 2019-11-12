Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: In theory, is SA ready for the next global financial crisis? Certain forces are deflecting attention from real issues, focusing it on trivial or irrelevant matters BL PREMIUM

If you have nothing better to do with your time and spend most of it indulging in what is sometimes pretentiously referred to as meta-theory (I am guilty), very little you say or write about interests anyone. It probably explains why I feast on scraps from publications that are courageous or foolish enough to give me space for a regular column.

Anyway, I hope that when I occasionally dip into current affairs on the global economy I evoke some interest. In my mind, there are many more important things to be concerned about than the day-to-day sales of widgets. One of these is where global capitalism is heading, whether it will crash and burn or reconfigure itself. And in the event that it does crash and burn, what will replace it? What I am convinced of is that it will not be replaced by communism. That is buried in history.