Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: President's councils are good for reform, but entrenched interests will be hard to displace No matter how sensible his advisers, Cyril Ramaphosa will struggle to oust politically connected rentiers

A little over a decade ago, shortly after SAA had received a R1.6bn cash injection, then Treasury director-general Lesetja Kganyago told a media briefing that dealing with SAA was like negotiating with a drunk. The guy was always claiming to be in a state of rehabilitation, but the following day you met him in the pub.

It is less easy to laugh about the latest bailouts for Eskom. Given the scale of these commitments it is little wonder that the ideas in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic growth strategy document have fallen on enthusiastic ears.