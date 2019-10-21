PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Investors waiting for Godot
21 October 2019 - 05:05
Spending the week in the US — first talking to investors in New York and then at the IMF/World Bank annual meetings — has been enlightening.
The annual circus around Washington throws emerging-market countries in sharp relief with one another for investors and becomes a kind of beauty parade.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.