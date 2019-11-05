JOHN DLUDLU: ANC has tied its own hands, so it debilitates the whole country
More than a century after its founding, the ANC has not been refashioned as a governing party
05 November 2019 - 16:59
Ahead of the 2017 elective conference of the ANC, some party veterans — colloquially known as the ANC 101 — called for a “consultative” conference to discuss how to return their movement to its founding values. They produced a document, titled “For the Sake of Our Future”, which outlined their grievances.
They were strung along by the party’s officials for months before their call was finally rejected. In 2017, they met without the ANC’s blessing and participation.
