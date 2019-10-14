Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: DA must continue trajectory of change Under a white leader the DA would have to resign itself to a future as a regional party BL PREMIUM

To succeed the DA must go forwards not backwards. But to do that it must continue its trajectory of change and evolution. It will also be better for SA if this is the choice it makes.

For years now the DA has been going through a series of changes, making it probably the most adaptable political party SA has seen. At its genesis as the Progressive Party in 1959, the DA was established as a liberal party standing for the ideas that individual freedom is the prime goal of human society and that everyone is equal before the law. Along with SA’s political evolution, the Progressive Party — English, liberal and upper class — evolved to become the Progressive Federal Party, the Democratic Party and then the Democratic Alliance in 2000 as it swallowed up the remnants of Afrikaner nationalism.