Politics Mmusi Maimane's head still on the DA's chopping block Federal council to decide whether to implement recommendation that party leader step down

Mmusi Maimane’s head is still on the chopping block as the DA heads into a federal council meeting on Saturday, at which it will decide whether to implement a recommendation by a review panel that he step down.

Maimane survived round one at the weekend when the DA’s federal executive rejected the recommendation that he resign. The ball is now in the federal council’s court to determine what recommendations, if any, it will accept from the panel.