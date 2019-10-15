National NEWS ANALYSIS: Is the IRR becoming a lobby group for a faction in the DA? Despite public fights, the institute is as worried about donors as it is the DA BL PREMIUM

The fight between the DA and the SA Institute for Race Relations (IRR) could be described as a sideshow to the crisis unfolding in the party, but it could dent the credibility of the long-standing liberal think-tank, as the perception grows that it is becoming more of a political lobby group for a particular faction.

The furore around the IRR started earlier this month on Twitter after the IRR tweeted an extract of an opinion piece by one of its analysts that called for DA leader Mmusi Maimane to resign, and for Western Cape premier Alan Winde to be the party’s next leader. This was followed by a series of tweets about the DA leadership.