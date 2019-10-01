Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: DA must ditch its fantasy that it can win a national election There are deep internal divisions within the party due to its failure to deal with SA’s biggest issue — race BL PREMIUM

Media reports about its leader’s house and car suggest the DA is unwell. Recent by-elections suggest its illness may be terminal.

Reports questioning benefits Mmusi Maimane received from party donors confirm that there are deep internal divisions within the DA: in our politics, a favoured way of fighting internal battles is to leak damaging material on opponents to the media. But the by-elections show that the problems DA politicians have with each other is nothing compared to those they have with voters.