DA calls for review of BEE laws after explosive findings on Gupta-linked firms
Party claims BEE certificates were given a stamp of authenticity by a verification agency that got information on shareholdings from auditors
25 September 2019 - 20:07
The DA is demanding a review of BEE laws after a commission that monitors compliance with this legislation found that Gupta-linked companies used fraudulent BEE certificates to secure contracts from Eskom.
Late in 2017, the DA lodged a complaint with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission about the BEE certificates supplied to the broke power utility by Tegeta, Optimum and Trillian. The companies won multibillion-rand deals with Eskom at the height of the state capture project.
