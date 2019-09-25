National DA calls for review of BEE laws after explosive findings on Gupta-linked firms Party claims BEE certificates were given a stamp of authenticity by a verification agency that got information on shareholdings from auditors BL PREMIUM

The DA is demanding a review of BEE laws after a commission that monitors compliance with this legislation found that Gupta-linked companies used fraudulent BEE certificates to secure contracts from Eskom.

Late in 2017, the DA lodged a complaint with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission about the BEE certificates supplied to the broke power utility by Tegeta, Optimum and Trillian. The companies won multibillion-rand deals with Eskom at the height of the state capture project.