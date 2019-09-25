Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: DA needs a streetfighter to get it out of the mess it’s in BL PREMIUM

Jeez, but the DA is in trouble. It was absolutely hammered in municipal by-elections around the country last Wednesday and, whatever you may think of by-election results, if you take them over time you can begin to ink in the pencil marks of what may be a dramatic decline in support.

Here’s what happened on Wednesday in five DA-held wards. In Buffalo City metro (East London) its vote slipped 2%. In Potchefstroom it lost 27% and the ward was won by the Freedom Front Plus. In Kuruman its vote fell 25%, in Saldanha by 28% and in Cederberg by 21% and the ANC won the ward. A total disaster.