PETER BRUCE: DA needs a streetfighter to get it out of the mess it’s in
25 September 2019 - 09:57
Jeez, but the DA is in trouble. It was absolutely hammered in municipal by-elections around the country last Wednesday and, whatever you may think of by-election results, if you take them over time you can begin to ink in the pencil marks of what may be a dramatic decline in support.
Here’s what happened on Wednesday in five DA-held wards. In Buffalo City metro (East London) its vote slipped 2%. In Potchefstroom it lost 27% and the ward was won by the Freedom Front Plus. In Kuruman its vote fell 25%, in Saldanha by 28% and in Cederberg by 21% and the ANC won the ward. A total disaster.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.