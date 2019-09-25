PETER BRUCE: Is there not a way to talk calmly and sanely about the land issue?
South Africans must find each other in dialogue and come up with definitive action on how to resolve this matter
25 September 2019 - 19:09
In 1982, when he became president of the government of Spain, a good-looking young socialist lawyer called Felipe Gonzalez was asked how he was going to change the country.
It had been through the mill. In 1975 Gen Francisco Franco died, having ruled as a dictator since winning the Spanish civil war almost 40 years earlier. The republicans on the losing side of the war were brutally repressed by Franco and tens of thousands had died in detention.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.