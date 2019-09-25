Farm dwellers’ rights are not just about unlawful eviction

A farm owner, despite owning the property on which farm dwellers reside, cannot interfere with a farm dweller’s right to services by cutting off their access to any basic service.

This was affirmed this year by a high court in Pietermaritzburg, which held, in a scathing judgment, that “the ongoing and persistent failure” of both the farm owners and the municipality in providing access to basic services to 200 farm dwellers were inconsistent with the constitution and that forcing them to relieve themselves in the veld and to collect and carry their drinking and washing water was an affront to their dignity.

The court ordered them to implement a plan to ensure farm dwellers are provided with access to safe water, sanitation and refuse collection.

Farm owners often disconnect farm dwellers’ water and electricity to coerce them into “voluntarily” leaving the farm, an unlawful practice known as a constructive eviction. Some farm owners charge farm dwellers a flat rate for using water or electricity, giving farm dwellers little to no control over how much they actually pay for services.

While it is illegal for farm owners to profit from farm dwellers as employees or as tenants, many farm dwellers are unaware that legal recourse is possible.

Family life on the farm

ESTA also protects a farm dweller’s right to maintain a family life in accordance with their cultural and religious beliefs. Under the law, a farm dweller should not be prevented from living with their children, spouses or close relatives as this infringes their dignity as well as the dignity of their families. Women and children who live on farms are equally entitled to access to tenure security and to basic services. These rights are particularly important to women, who are disproportionately affected by inadequate access to services because farm work is less secure for women, their work is undervalued and yet they remain primarily responsible to care for and raise children.

Women working on farms have their autonomy infringed by both the farm owners and their male spouses or family members, meaning that they require specific consideration when implementing ESTA protections. Thus, one cannot truly give effect to one ESTA right, without ensuring that all farm dweller’s rights have been adequately secured.

The importance of the right to a family life was re-affirmed in by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in a matter concerning the rights of farm dwellers to bury and visit the graves of their deceased relatives. In the 2019 decision, the SCA reminded the parties and the general public that when it comes to ESTA, what matters is that it was created “to grant the occupiers the dignity to which they were deprived under apartheid”. This dictum importantly emphasises the perspective needed to apply ESTA correctly.

One of the greatest obstacles to ESTA’s implementation is a lack of awareness of its breadth. Understanding the purpose, intention and spirit of ESTA protections, beyond protection against unlawful eviction, is particularly important because farm dwellers are acutely atomised, living in remote and secluded areas, far from major cities, and public scrutiny.

Through the lens of redressing past injustices, ESTA’s provisions are about the whole being greater than the sum of its parts; a whole in which farm dwellers are able to live dignified lives in which they are treated with humanity and respect.

• Singh is a research intern at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA.