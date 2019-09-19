Fruity jobs hiding in plain sight, says adviser
Up to 300,000 jobs could be created with some government support in production of popular fruits
19 September 2019 - 17:48
As many as 300,000 new jobs in agriculture are “hiding in plain sight” if the government could provide the right support to farmers to grow the right products, says a top adviser to the department of trade and industry in a paper published this week.
Nimrod Zalk, an advisor to the department and formerly a top official for many years, says that SA needs to turn its attention to high-value horticulture such as the cultivation of fresh flowers, tomatoes, carrots, cherries, strawberries and avocados, among other fruit and vegetables which are highly labour-intensive and for which global demand is growing.
