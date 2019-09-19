National Fruity jobs hiding in plain sight, says adviser Up to 300,000 jobs could be created with some government support in production of popular fruits BL PREMIUM

As many as 300,000 new jobs in agriculture are “hiding in plain sight” if the government could provide the right support to farmers to grow the right products, says a top adviser to the department of trade and industry in a paper published this week.

Nimrod Zalk, an advisor to the department and formerly a top official for many years, says that SA needs to turn its attention to high-value horticulture such as the cultivation of fresh flowers, tomatoes, carrots, cherries, strawberries and avocados, among other fruit and vegetables which are highly labour-intensive and for which global demand is growing.