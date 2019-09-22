A farming fund in the Land Bank beats land grabs and squabbling

The baldest challenge facing the ANC 25 years after coming to power is to explain why it doesn’t want black people to own land.

Democratic SA’s efforts to overcome historical dispossession have been abysmal, with the debate stuck in a rut of hostility, victimisation and careless rhetoric, with no new ideas about how to expand South Africans’ access to property in ways that would simultaneously benefit them and the country.

You’d swear “land reform” was intractable, so mired in racial antagonism and racist intransigence that expropriation and coercion were the only options.

But there are better ways. Last week, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) published two policy proposals — Ipulazi (farm in Zulu), and Indlu (house) — which can and should stimulate a fresh debate not just about farmland, but about solutions to the most pressing land reform challenge: urban housing.

Both proposals rest on two fundamentals: preserving property rights as the primary agent of economic dynamism; and expanding the opportunities for new farmers to succeed, and for city dwellers — in a country that’s already 65% urbanised — to gain and be able to exploit real assets in reaching for the urban middle-class life most desire.

Picture, for instance, SA’s 32,500-strong established commercial farming sector being augmented by no fewer than 10,850 additional and well-funded commercial farmers within just five years.