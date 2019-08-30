Bring in the bean counters to work out viable budgets for land reform

The SA agricultural sector will only grow through the implementation of logical, specific and well co-ordinated actions and plans, executed through the committed and combined effort of the public and private sectors.

Real capital and people to drive inclusive agricultural transformation are required for the transfer of land in a just and sustainable way. There is no lack of plans, and we have the benefit of learning from our mistakes over the past 25 years, as well as those of other countries. What SA needs now is greater emphasis on implementation.

In the previous articles in this series the elements of co-ordinated actions and plans were highlighted that can bring about fast and sustainable land reform. These will also secure agricultural growth and sustain many more livelihoods than current mechanisms have achieved thus far.

To understand the dimensions of sustainable land reform and what funding is needed, SA’s agro-ecological realities have to be taken into consideration. This determines the amount of land available, the nature of the farming operation, the skills and experience required to manage the operation, the amount of capital and operational expenditure, how many livelihoods can be sustained, and the cost of related support programmes, mentorships and co-investments that are needed to ensure a productive utilisation of the land.

If we take the distribution of SA’s agro-ecological regions and land resources into account, the land where redistribution has to take place can broadly be categorised into areas suitable for field crops (extensive — dryland; and intensive — irrigation), horticulture (orchards and vegetables) and livestock farming (extensive grazing on natural veld in arid areas and intensive pastures in higher rainfall areas). The diagram sketches the harsh reality of SA’s natural resource base.

More than half of SA’s agricultural land can be classified as extensive pastures/natural veld with marginal agricultural potential (the Karoo and Northern Cape). In practice this means you typically require about 10ha per small livestock unit (sheep/goats) and more than 40ha per large livestock unit (cattle). The total capital and operational expenditure (capex and opex) typically amount to R1,200/ha and gross margins are about R100/ha per annum. However, over the past five years many of these marginal areas have been severely affected by the drought, which implies that even farms of more than 20,000ha are not economically viable or self-sustaining business enterprises.