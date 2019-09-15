LUKANYO MNYANDA: ECB easing not necessarily a guide for Lesetja Kganyago
15 September 2019 - 18:41
It’s perhaps a sign of the turbulence of the past few weeks that it’s a mere four days before the SA Reserve Bank makes its latest policy decision and governor Lesetja Kganyago has barely been in the news.
There’s been little noise and unsolicited comment from the usual crowd. Do they know that, by all accounts, the Bank will leave the repo rate unchanged on Thursday, despite an economy still in the doldrums, inflation under control and a new round of stimulus in Europe that’s causing controversy of a different type?
