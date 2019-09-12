ISAAH MHLANGA: Don’t be complacent about Moody’s outlook
Ratings agency is likely to change SA outlook to negative because growth, inflation and tax buoyancy are coming in lower than forecast
12 September 2019 - 16:00
A false sense of comfort has swept through political circles, and the financial circle to an extent, after Moody’s comment that there is a low probability of a credit rating downgrade over the next 18 months.
A credit rating downgrade was in fact never a high probability in 2019, but a change in outlook from stable to negative was. That has not changed; I believe Moody’s is likely to change the outlook to negative on November 1.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.