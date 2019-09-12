Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Don’t be complacent about Moody’s outlook Ratings agency is likely to change SA outlook to negative because growth, inflation and tax buoyancy are coming in lower than forecast BL PREMIUM

A false sense of comfort has swept through political circles, and the financial circle to an extent, after Moody’s comment that there is a low probability of a credit rating downgrade over the next 18 months.

A credit rating downgrade was in fact never a high probability in 2019, but a change in outlook from stable to negative was. That has not changed; I believe Moody’s is likely to change the outlook to negative on November 1.