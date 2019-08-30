ISAAH MHLANGA: Chairman Deng would have known how to judge Treasury report
Each proposal must pass the test of whether it will help solve one or more of the ills of the country
30 August 2019 - 05:09
Chairman Deng Xiaoping is known for leading China through far-reaching economic reforms from 1978 until 1992. These are understood to have been the beginning of modern-day China, which is now the second-biggest economy in the world. It has advanced technology rivalling that of the US, is increasingly opening its economy to foreign investment, and has lifted hundreds of millions of the Chinese population out of poverty.
Deng famously said it doesn’t matter whether a cat is white or black, as long as it catches mice. He was a pragmatic leader I wish SA policymakers and leaders would emulate to reform the economy. For some time there has been a narrative that the country is out of ideas to take the economy out of the doldrums.
