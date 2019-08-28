Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Fiscal expansion, not austerity, is what SA’s economy needs Studies show belt-tightening often yields terrible results in the medium and long term BL PREMIUM

The Treasury said last week it asked departments to prepare proposals on cutting their budgets 5% in 2020, 6% in 2021 and 7% in 2022, which is estimated to peel off as much as R300bn over three years.

This was largely aimed at plugging the funding gap the Eskom bailout will create, reducing borrowing requirements and keeping ratings agencies at bay with their concern about the country’s fiscal health (or lack of it).