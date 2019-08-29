Carol Paton Writer at Large
Economy

Cut spending and make a plan, says research group

The amount owed by SA has grown so enormously over the past decade that economic growth has been compromised, report states

29 August 2019 - 06:18 Carol Paton
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Government must rein in debt and restore fiscal stability by cutting its spending if it is to stand a chance of restoring growth to the economy, says a new policy paper by the Centre for Development Enterprise (CDE).

In a detailed examination of SA’s public finances, the report titled “Running out of Road” says that SA’s debt has grown so enormously over the past decade that economic growth has been compromised as government resources are increasingly consumed by debt service costs. While the growth in the debt burden is partly a result of slow growth, debt itself has now become a drag on growth, creating a vicious circle.

The CDE is an independent policy research and advocacy organisation with a special focus on the role of business and markets. It enjoys wide support from big business and the corporate sector.

The paper points out that this year’s budget estimated that between 2015-16 and 2021-22 government and major state-owned companies would borrow almost R2.2 trillion — or R1bn a day, every day for the next seven years.

“We cannot afford what we already do. There is no room to increase the list whether for new smart cities, NHI or substantial numbers of police officers. Our situation requires a tough choice of priorities for expenditure and ferocious determination to stick to these,” CDE executive director Ann Bernstein said at the launch of the paper.

Had the economy grown by 1% more than it has since 2008, SA would have a debt to GDP ratio of 43.6% by 2018 rather than 63.3%, according to CDE modelling.

While SA has several options for how to proceed, the best of these is to cut government spending, particularly compensation for state employees. Quoting Treasury statistics, the paper points out that public sector wage increases have grown by an average of 11% in the decade following the 2008 financial crisis.

At the same time as reducing debt, SA needs a “tough-minded growth strategy”, says Bernstein. The CDE package of measures for achieving growth includes basic education reform, opening up to foreign skills, providing reliable, affordable energy, changing the labour market to promote a more labour-intensive economy, and fixing attitudes and regulations that hold business back.

While not all measures could be implemented simultaneously it was important that government “signalled” its intention to tackle these problems, beginning with the medium-term budget policy statement in October.

On Tuesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni released a consultative paper outlining a growth strategy for SA, naming a series of micro-economic reforms to ignite growth. Most of the measures described by the CDE also appear as suggestions in Mboweni’s growth strategy document.

Bernstein said that while she has yet to study Mboweni’s paper in depth, many of the suggestions it contains should be welcomed.

EDITORIAL: Mboweni’s challenge should bring focus to ANC

The finance minister’s realistic proposals to get the country out of its low-growth trap should be taken seriously
Opinion
3 hours ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Treasury’s overtures face heckles from rigid blocs

Tito Mboweni’s consultative approach may be too liberal for those who regard the ANC’s May 2019 manifesto as the Bible
Opinion
3 hours ago

SA Express bailout hope fails to fly with Tito Mboweni

Insiders cite debts to Acsa after grounding of flights for the day
Companies
3 hours ago

JEREMY THOMAS: Ebrahim Patel is out to remake the rag trade, but he will have to sew it together

SA lost hundreds of thousands of jobs to China, but local specialists are still thriving in little factories scattered across the Western Cape and ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni issues surprise growth strategy

National

Rand bursts through R15/$ as Eskom sparks downgrade fears

Markets

Cut spending or raise taxes to fund Eskom bailout, says Moody's

National

Ratings time bomb ticking as SA deficit widens

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.