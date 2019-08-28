Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Words of caution and advice for the Fine Wine Auction This is what you can expect at the Cape Town edition of the event, which is around the corner BL PREMIUM

Auction season is upon us, and in 2019 it is bigger and better than before. Expect to be flooded with a mind-numbing tsunami of tasting notes, purchase guides and industry hype as everyone in the high-end wine game aims to squeeze whatever discretionary spending power is left in the pulverised economy.

The season opens with the second of the Strauss & Company/Wine Cellar “curated” offerings, generally small parcels of the more collectable local wines.