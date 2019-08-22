Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: The best steakhouse in Joburg The Local Grill is arguably the best steakhouse in Johannesburg. It’s not surprising its branch in Nairobi, Kenya, which opened last September, is a hit BL PREMIUM

Gracing The Local Grill in Parktown North with my presence after a six-year hiatus was a refreshing experience. My decision for going there was more nostalgic than anything else.

Yes, I was hungry, but a part of me wanted to see what had become of the place that my wife and I used to frequent those many years ago. We used to go there almost every week. In the intervening years not only had we stopped going to the restaurant, I’d also lost contact with Llewy Mateza, one of the management partners and a friend.