MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Getting the best out of wine that is already the best in the industry Foreign winemakers played a big part in the skills upgrade following the end of SA's isolation and three oenologists are still making a valuable contribution

Famous (flying) foreign winemakers were a big deal in the world of wine a few decades back. It was a natural progression from the not-so-famous flying winemakers — mostly Australian — who exported skills acquired at Roseworthy in Adelaide.

In very little time they brought an apparently alien culture of clean cellars, clean fruit and clean wine to the Old World. The major purchasers of these services were the UK supermarkets, primarily through intermediaries.