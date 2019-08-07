Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Weather holds cards for agricultural sector Expectations of higher rainfall is good news for Western Cape 2020 production BL PREMIUM

It is almost certain that SA’s agricultural economy will contract in 2019, mainly as a result of the poor summer crop harvest coming after drought.

The Western Cape, which typically provides a cushion when there is a drought in summer-rainfall areas, was not in good shape in the 2018/2019 season, particularly the horticulture sector. The case in point is the wine-grape harvest, down 2% from 2018, when it was already 14% lower than the long-term average.