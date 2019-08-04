Putting institutional money to good use
Impact investing offers special benefits to institutional investors
04 August 2019 - 00:09
It is difficult to put a price tag on solving the world's big problems, from climate change to persistent poverty and inequality, but we do know that it won't come cheap. In SA - burdened by the highest levels of inequality in the world - the urgency to address a slew of social and environmental concerns is mounting.
Historically, SA has looked to government spending, philanthropic capital, development budgets and corporate social investment to address social and environmental issues. But even all these resources combined cannot generate the resources necessary to deliver meaningful change at scale.
