Land plan: living in la-la land?

The president’s advisory panel on land reform and agriculture was never going to have an easy job. It was tasked, from the outset, with delving into the complexities of land in a country where the issue is directly linked to the oppression and economic injustice that resulted from colonialism and, later, from "colonialism of a special kind" — apartheid.

In 1955 the Freedom Charter underscored the importance of land, noting that "the land shall be shared among those who work it". Almost 65 years later, and 25 years into constitutional democracy, land is still a burning issue in SA.

The legitimate unhappiness of landless South Africans has been a rallying cry for the EFF since its formation six years ago. That popular theme pushed the ANC, with its dwindling support, in a political direction it had previously steered clear of.

It resolved at its December 2017 national conference that land should be expropriated without compensation, and the party’s national executive committee last year decided the property clause in the constitution would need to be amended to explicitly allow for this. With uncertainty surrounding what this would mean for property rights, the rand went into a tailspin.

As a result of the political and economic noise, a measure of clarity was needed. Hence the advisory panel.

And the panel has, to an extent, tried to offer that. Its report strikes a fine balance between recognising that the constitution should be amended to explicitly allow for expropriation without compensation, while also affirming property rights as a key constitutional value that would be violated if wholesale expropriation without compensation were to take place.