Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: A bureaucrat to fix Eskom, Gordhan? I mean, really … A tough, nasty leader with exquisite political skills is needed to turn the utility around BL PREMIUM

On any given day, as a patriotic South African who wants to grow old here, I would take a bullet for Pravin Gordhan. He is brave and honest and true — a model citizen and politician of the kind we need more of.

But the string of announcements around the dire Eskom results on Tuesday have left me truly lost for words. One of the highlights of the day was the announcement, by Gordhan, that he had finally found the chief restructuring officer (CRO) he’d been looking for. This is easily going to be the toughest job in the country if we’re going to save our fiscal sovereignty.